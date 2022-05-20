Dig the Data at BevNET Live on June 15+16 with SPINS, BDSA

From online to in-store – and in-dispensary – ​​BevNET Live Summer 2022 attendees will get the chance to harvest the data from key presenters during the event on June 15 and 16 in New York, NY.

Joining the event will be a pair of data providers focusing on key beverage trends. First, a pair of executives from retail insights provider SPINS and product attribute database Pinto will present the latest category and product attribute trends for beverages, as well as dig into how up-and-coming beverage brands can harness these trends to:

Maximize product discoverability in alignment with consumer preferences.

Provide retailers with the data needed to easily highlight their brand across channels.

Offer consumers the information necessary to make informed purchase decisions

SPINS EVP Kathryn Peters will be joined by Jessie Wright, SVP of Operations for Pinto for this talk.

The data dive will become more specific later on, as Liz Stahura, the Co-Founder and COO of cannabis retail data provider BDSA provides BevNET Live attendees with a look at the growth of the cannabis beverage market following the introduction of a wide variety of THC-infused products in the past two years. As a product set, THC-infused drinks have long lagged their non-psychoactive cousins, but changes in market dynamics brought about both by regulatory upheaval and by Covid-19 have led to a surge in consumer interest. Stahura’s talk will analyze the market and its future.

BevNET Live New York has always served as a mid-year information touchpoint for brands looking to race into the fall and winter and calibrate their opportunities for the coming year, and 2022 is no exception. Combining these data presentations with networking opportunities and strategic and tactical advice from some of the most innovative brands on the market will give attendees a terrific opportunity to seek their next avenue for growth.

Startup brands will have an additional opportunity for education and networking with Beverage School, taking place on Day 1 of BevNET Live. During this early morning crash-course, entrepreneurs will learn the distinctive basics of running a beverage business with lessons on topics like finance, sales, marketing, design, and operations, while also getting a jump start on networking.

NOSH Live and BevNET Live will take place at the Metropolitan Pavilion, located at 125 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011.

