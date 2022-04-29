Early Registration Ends Today 4/29 for BevNET Live Summer 2022

After today early registration prices expire for BevNET Live Summer 2022, taking place on June 15 + 16 in New York City. This is the last chance to save $100 per registration. Register today to save.

The leading event for the beverage industry only travels to NYC once a year. Attend BevNET Live to tap into an instant network of beverage entrepreneurs, investors, retailers, suppliers, service providers and industry experts. Expect two days filled with actionable insights, A-list speakers, networking, and product sampling. New speakers were just added to the BevNET Live Summer 2022 lineup and include executives from Ocean Spray, Poppi, Uncle Matt’s Organic, Culture Pop and BDSA.

Register for BevNET Live Summer 2022 >>

These companies are already registered. Meet them in NYC on June 15 + 16.

Here’s what a past attendee has to say about the event:

“BevNET Live is an unbelievable place for a founder to attend and know no one, and after two days have this huge network of other founders, investors and industry experts”. – Maxine Kozler Koven Managing Director of LDR Ventures

Register today, April 29th to save $100 per ticket. BevNET & NOSH Insiders save an additional $100 per registration.

For those already registered, there are a number of options for additional education, networking and exposure, including the New Beverage Showdown pitch competition, Beverage School virtual on-demand education, Livestream Studio, and Sample Bar product sampling. More information about these opportunities can be found on the BevNET Live website.

If you’re also involved in the natural food industry, head to New York City a few days early to attend NOSH Live Summer 2022, a two-day event elevating natural food entrepreneurs, which will take place the days prior on June 13th and 14th. Register for both NOSH Live and BevNET Live, and the early registration savings multiply.

NOSH Live and BevNET Live will take place at the Metropolitan Pavilion, located at 125 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.

About NOSH Live

NOSH Live is a two-day business event for the natural food industry. The cutting-edge conference drives valuable industry connections and promotes the exchange of strategies and ideas. Specific to CPG food companies, the program explores growth strategy, sales, marketing, investment, and more through case-based presentations and panels by an all-star roster of speakers.