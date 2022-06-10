Food for Thought at BevNET Live: Surviving the Squeeze with Encore Consumer Capital

We’re thrilled to announce that we’ve added one more important speaker to BevNET Live Summer 2022 in New York, N.Y.

As the country starts to wrestle with the potential of recession and the costs of materials and transportation rise, brands themselves are facing uncertainty around manufacturing issues: ingredients, packaging, labor, even the way retailers themselves are dealing with the larger economy.

That’s why the BevNET Live audience will have the benefit of an investor who closely watches manufacturing and supply chain to speak about the ongoing macro-environment and the ways that entrepreneurial companies can think about investment and valuation in the near term.

Kate Wallman, a managing director at Encore Consumer Capital, will offer advice and forecasting to the BevNET Live audience on the ways that they can maneuver in terms of strategy and capital through the next six months (conveniently, when we’ll likely talk about it again in Santa Monica) and beyond. Wallman’s presentation will provide perspective on what’s to come, as well as offer some thoughts on ways brands can potentially take advantage of some of the ongoing turmoil as we face the road ahead.

BevNET Live starts next week on June 15. Tickets are still available.

Register for BevNET Live >>

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.