New Beverage Showdown 23: An Opportunity For the Next Generation of Beverage Brands to Pitch Their Startups

The leading business pitch competition for the beverage industry is back! The 23rd edition of the New Beverage Showdown, presented by Coca Cola’s Venturing & Emerging Brands, returns to BevNET Live Summer 2022 on June 15 + 16 in New York City. The competition catapults startup beverage brands into the spotlight and showcases some of the hottest products currently on the market.

The New Beverage Showdown is a chance to hear from the entrepreneurs behind innovative beverage products that are just launching into the market hitting shelves. Their brand stories reach thousands of investors, retailers, suppliers, service providers and fellow brand leaders both in the live audience and tuning into the livestream from across the world. Through industry exposure, partnership, and feedback, the competition is designed to support and accelerate the growth of this select group of emerging beverage brands and leaders.

The New Beverage Showdown is a vital piece of the two-day BevNET Live experience, creating live case studies and providing insights into the industry’s future. The conference kicks off on June 15 with a semifinal round of rapid fire two-minute pitches. A panel of esteemed judges then provides constructive feedback and determines who will advance to the finals, while also taking into consideration the audience vote.

On June 16, the competition concludes with a final round of five-minute pitches, followed by a live Q&A session with a new group of judges. The champion will take home the trophy and the grand prize – an advertising package valued at $10,000 – and will join the ranks of past winners such as Hiyo, Agua Bonita, Corsa, Health-Ade Kombucha, Cann, Rise Brewing Co., MALK, and Hoplark HopTea.

Along with enjoying a heightened profile during the event, New Beverage Showdown participants are able to move their networking conversations past the introductory pitch as opportunities arise for them to ask questions, find solutions, and discuss partnerships after the competition. They also place themselves on the radar of an influential group of industry leaders and experts. Past judges have included executives from KeHE Distributors, Verlinvest, Whole Foods, Kroger, Albertsons, ACG, First Beverage Group, AccelFoods, and Powerplant Ventures.

Now, it’s your time to shine. Pitch your beverage brand to the industry at BevNET Live this June. Applications are being accepted through Friday, May 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET. There is no cost to participate aside from conference registration.

Apply Now for New Beverage Showdown 23 >>

See what it takes by rewatching presentations from New Beverage Showdown 22 from BevNET Live Winter 2021 in December. Details on the competition format and selection process can be found on the event website.

BevNET Live Summer 2022 takes place on June 15 + 16 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City. Early registration pricing is currently in effect.

For questions about the New Beverage Showdown or BevNET Live conference, please contact Jon Landis, our Senior Brand Specialist. Conference sponsorship opportunities are available for companies seeking additional industry exposure.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers, and investors to connect and discuss what’s next for the industry. With top-notch speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.