New Beverage Showdown 23: Meet the Semifinalists and Judges

In just one week, New Beverage Showdown 23 kicks off BevNET Live Summer 2022 in New York City, which means it’s time to reveal the pitch competition’s semifinalists and judges, who will take the stage.

The New Beverage Showdown, sponsored by Venturing & Emerging Brands (VEB), an operating unit of the Coca-Cola Co., is an integral piece of BevNET Live and the beverage industry’s leading pitch competition. It showcases the innovative and promising up-and-coming beverage brands and provides case studies for attendees to learn from and spark new ideas.

Twelve emerging beverage businesses will step into the spotlight for the semifinal round of the New Beverage Showdown, which is scheduled to take place from 3:15 PM to 4:30 PM on Wednesday, June 15th. The entrepreneurs will share their business strategies and sample their products with a panel of expert judges for immediate feedback and commentary. A group of six finalists will be announced on BevNET.com later that day. The final presentations will take place the following day, Thursday, June 16th, and a new group of judges will pick the winner at the end of the day.

Now, let’s meet the players. This summer’s semifinalists are promising brands from a variety of categories.

New Beverage Showdown 23 Semifinalists:

NEOPOP

SOMI Energy

Perfy

Berry Bissap

Fresh Fizz Sodas

RUUTS

Leisure Project

BUBLUV

Plink!

Glish

Muddle and Mint

3 LOVES

With decades of experience in brand building, retailing, investing, distribution and marketing, the judges for New Beverage Showdown 23 will offer participants and attendees valuable insights into what makes for a successful beverage brand.

Semifinal Round Judges:

Mike Schneider, CMO, BevNET

David De La Garza, Senior Manager, Topo Chico, The Coca-Cola Co.

Allison Ellsworth, Co-Founder & Chief Brand Officer, Poppi

Brittany Jacobs, Senior Sales Executive, Brand Partnerships, Instacart

Final Round Judges:

John Craven, Founder/CEO, BevNET

Matt Hughes, V.P. Emerging Brands — New Revenue Streams, The Coca-Cola Co.

Bonnie Shah, CMO, L.A. Libations

Danielle Muller, Chief Strategy Officer, The GRO Agency

It’s not all up to the judges. BevNET Live attendees and live stream viewers can cast their vote in the semifinal round, which will be weighted by attendance. The brand chosen by attendees during the semifinal round receives a guaranteed seat in the finals and the tally will be utilized to assist judges in their decision-making.

In addition to being the star of the show, the winner of New Beverage Showdown 23 will be awarded a $10,000 awareness-building advertising package. Past victors include Hoplark, Health-Ade, MALK, Rise Brewing Co. and CANN.

