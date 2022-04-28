New Speaker Reveal: Tom First, Monisha Dabek, Matt McLean and More Join BevNET Live in NYC on June 15+16

You know when you come to BevNET Live Summer 2022, you’ll get excellent discussions, networking, and opportunities for connection. But just to sweeten the deal ahead of tomorrow’s early-bird deadline, we’re unveiling a group of speakers and topics to get you a little more fired up – and to get you thinking about the ways you want to participate in the conversations that will be ongoing at the event on June 15 and 16 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York, NY.

Joining the lineup are:

Micah Tapman, CEO, BDSA

Monisha Dabek, Chief Commercial Officer and GM, USA, Ocean Spray

Tom First, Founder, Culture Pop

Allison Ellsworth, Co-Founder of Poppi

Matt McLean, CEO, Uncle Matt’s Organic

These entrepreneurs, experts, and experienced executives will be presenting and discussing a number of new topics, including the following:

Finding Opportunity in Established Categories: Creating the New Age of CSDs

Innovating Under Pressure: How to stay creative during and after Covid, Inflation, and Supply Chain Chaos

TikTok Triumphs: Best Practices from Brands Who Have Mastered the Media

Infusing an Industry: Numbers and Analysis of the Cannabis Beverage Category

Along with these talks – and several more that we’ll keep filling you in on – BevNET Live will also feature the in-person return of Beverage School, as well as our traditional New Beverage Showdown, happy hour and lunchtime mixers, sampling opportunities for the newest and most innovative beverages hitting the market, and most important, the return to a community of peers and professionals who can support and teach each other as they take beverage entrepreneurship to new levels of growth and enjoyment.

Early registration ends tomorrow, April 29th. Register now for BevNET Live and save.

We can’t wait to see you there, so sign up. Sponsorships are still available for BevNET Live Summer 2022 as well: connect with our sales team.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.