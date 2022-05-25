Revealing BevNET Live Day 2 Agenda: The Big Bang! Theory

We’ve posted the Day 2 Agenda for BevNET Live Summer 2022, taking place at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York, NY. BevNET Live takes place on June 15 and 16.

The big reveal: it’ll end with a Bang!, as Jack Owoc, the CEO and Founder of Bang Energy takes the stage for an interview on the growth strategy behind the brand, its highly effective use of social media and the bare-knuckled style of competition that has characterized his nearly 30 years in the beverage and supplement business.

Over the past five years, Bang! has cracked open the stranglehold that established brands like Monster and Red Bull had on the energy drink category, growing share and opening the door for a brash new set of “performance energy” drinks to compete on shelves. This rare interview with Owoc will provide tips and advice for entrepreneurs who are also hoping to turn categories upside down.

First, though, attendees will take a deep dive into the data side of the beverage business, getting insights culled from the joint operations of SPINS and Pinto to show a true omnichannel look at the ways brands are gaining attention and sales.

Next, two emerging trends will come under the spotlight to help attendees understand how they can help their beverage businesses grow: First, the Marketing wizards at fast growing Liquid Death have launched the NFT-based Murder Head Death Club, and they’ll provide a case study on the way brands can use Web3 tools like NFTs to spread awareness and grow sales. Next, so-called “dry beverages” – powder brands of existing SKUs – have helped companies grow online and in new merchandising areas in-store; panelists from Celsius, LifeAid, and Sunwink will discuss the benefits and challenges of selling drinks liquid-free.

Following a quick break, the first set of finalists will present to judges during the finals of the New Beverage Showdown. Then it’s time for TikTok – a group of entrepreneurs who use the medium expertly, including Ray Kim from The Plug Drink and Allison Ellsworth from Poppi, will take attendees through tricks and recommendations for capitalizing on this ever-expanding social media whirlwind.

Owoc will then sit down with BevNET Editor in Chief Jeff Klineman for a one-on-one discussion on his career and Bang’s future.

After a networking lunch, we’ll reconvene with the finals of the New Beverage Showdown once again. As the judges deliberate, we’ll keep talking: first, we’ll explore the ways brands can help develop a financial narrative. Speaking with Romitha Mally, the founder of CPG investment advisory firm the Mally Collective, attendees will hear the way numbers, markets, and trends combine to create a story that will interest investors and strategics as you seek funding or an exit. A brand’s selling story doesn’t just move its products, it can also move the whole company to its next capital stage.

We wrap up the learning part of the event with a little more data, looking at the way cannabis beverages grew as a category during the pandemic and how these brands are expected to perform in the future, with an eye toward creating opportunities for innovation and expansion for new and existing beverage companies.

Then, one final bang, this one cooked up by BevNET itself: we’ll crown the winner of the New Beverage Showdown, hear from the judges and the champions themselves.

The event is only 21 days away! Register for BevNET Live Summer 2022. BevNET & NOSH Insiders save an additional $100 per registration.

If you’re also involved in the natural food industry, head to New York City a few days early to attend NOSH Live Summer 2022, a two-day event elevating natural food entrepreneurs, which will take place the days prior on June 13th and 14th. Register for both.

NOSH Live and BevNET Live will take place at the Metropolitan Pavilion, located at 125 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.