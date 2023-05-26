BevNET Live Summer 2023 Beverage School Lineup Announced: Get the Basics and Build

New-to-the-business BevNET Live attendees wishing to build a foundation in beverage strategy and tactics have an opportunity to learn from experts and make key connections during Beverage School, taking place right before the start of BevNET Live.

Open to registered attendees of BevNET Live, Beverage School will take place from 7:45 to 9:45 on the morning of Wednesday, June 14 at the Metropolitan Pavilion.

Speakers at the event will introduce attendees to several essential areas of the beverage and CPG business. They will also be available for Q&A and networking during a roundtable period prior to the start of BevNET Live.

Presenters include:

Bill Sipper, Managing Partner, Cascadia Managing Brands – Understanding Route to Market

Jeremy Halpern, Co-Lead, Food & Beverage Group, Nutter – Beverage Finance Best Practices

Kelly Criswell, Founder, Mudge – Design and Branding Principles for Beverage Brands

Benji Fitts, Director, Client Insights, SPINS – Using Data and Building Sell Stories

Neil Kimberley, President, Bossa Nova Beverages – Lessons from a Career in Beverage

Beverage School is designed as a lead-in to the BevNET Live event and will give brands a quick immersion in some of the tactics and early challenges that beverage companies will face. It’s also a way to begin building dialogue with other early-stage entrepreneurs and introduce the set of common industry terms and concepts that are frequently heard both throughout BevNET Live and throughout the CPG business.

Beverage School is just one more great opportunity to maximize the value of the BevNET Live Summer 2023 event, both for startups and for beverage companies who are hoping to expose employees who are new to the business to some of the key terminology and objectives of their positions.

