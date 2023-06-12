BevNET Live Summer 2023: Hidden Agenda Highlights on Distribution, Marketing Partnerships

By now, we hope you’ve had a chance to check out the complete agenda for BevNET Live Summer 2023, held at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York, NY on June 14 and 15. We just thought it would be a good idea to point out a couple more highlights:

Distributors Mitch Suslak (Gold Coast Distributors) and Chuck Casano (Hi-Touch Libations) will talk through the state of play between brands and distributors. Dealing with both cold-chain and ambient products, these two long-time distribution entrepreneurs will give the audience fuel to work more effectively with their DSD partners.

The co-founders of growing lemonade brand Swoon will share lessons learned from two years of high-profile marketing partnerships, the first creating a special RTD beverage with Chamberlain Coffee and, more recently, a license to market brands in association with the upcoming Barbie movie. This talk will help emerging brands understand the stakes, challenges, and rewards that accompany what might seem like slam-dunk team-up opportunities.

In addition to those talks, make sure to pay attention to sessions dealing with finance, sales, marketing, strategy, and more:

Talks from established brand leaders like Mike Kirban (Vita Coco); Tricia Wallwork (Milo’s Tea Company); Jimmy, Jake, and Jordan DeCicco (Kitu Super Coffee); and Scott Miller (Yesly)

Strategy Sessions on D2C and Growth from Nik Sharma (Sharma Brands) and Kyle Thomas (Nutrabolt)

Retailer profiles including buyers from Walmart, Sprouts, and Whole Foods Market, each there to talk through the best ways to pitch, partner, and position brands within their retail footprints.

Hot Topic explorations of the Category Convergence phenomenon driving NA and Spirits brands to work together

Three separate panels on finance and investment, including investors, entrepreneurs, and skilled financial specialists discussing the availability of growth funding and the battle for capital.

Also, attendees have access to our early stage Beverage School on Wednesday, June 14 at 7:45 a.m., the Women in Beverage Breakfast on Thursday, June 15 as well as the New Beverage Showdown, a happy hour and other great networking opportunities – not to mention the chance to try some of the most innovative new beverages that are about to hit the market, as distributors, retailers, and investors try them too.

A few tickets are still available – we’ll see you in just a couple of days.

