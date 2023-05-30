BevNET Live Summer 2023: How Three Founders Reached Investors

As founders fight to find funding in this current investment environment, a panel of early stage startup beverage entrepreneurs who’ve closed or are raising financing rounds over the past year will speak at BevNET Live Summer 2023 in New York to discuss their strategies and advice for seeking capital amidst the market madness.

Blodin Ukella, founder and CEO of The Ryl Company, Rohan Tangri, co-founder of The BAD Tea Co., and Jaqui Rice Gold, co-founder and CEO of G.O.A.T. Fuel will discuss their experiences pitching and working with angel investors and institutional capital in an inflationary environment, how they’ve considered their path to profitability and operations, and how to tap into your existing network to support your business, among other topics and issues currently facing startup investment.

Ukella, former chief strategy officer of plant-based protein brand OWYN, launched his canned tea business The Ryl Company in January, supported by a $6.7 million seed round.

Tangri has been on both sides of the brand and investor coin. He co-founded The BAD Tea Co. with his business partner Elyse Eilerman last year after spending six years acquiring and operating consumer brands with OpenGate Capital and Foundry Brands. BAD Tea launched online last year as Chatty Matcha before unveiling its updated branding at Expo West in March.

Jaqui Rice Gold co-founded functional energy drink brand G.O.A.T. Fuel with her husband Trevion Gold and her father, NFL Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, in 2020. The brand raised $7 million from individual angel investors over its first two years, growing its footprint to over 10,000 retail doors nationwide, before closing a $5 million institutional seed round this month.

