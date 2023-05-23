BevNET Live Summer 2023: Inside Walmart’s Approach to Emerging Beverages

Walmart’s Will McDonald will speak at BevNET Live Summer 2023 in New York about how the massive retailer is accelerating its partnerships with entrepreneurial beverage brands.

While brands have always seen Walmart as a path towards large-scale growth, the company has also recently pioneered or taken part in exclusive launches and early-stage expansions of several products, both chain-wide and within bespoke distribution footprints. It wants to do more.

Under McDonald, Walmart’s VP/DMM-Beverages, the company is attempting to offer new ways for brands to enter its stores without immediately having to fit into its more than 4,600 locations. Beverage buyers are also developing insights through incubation partners and other programs designed to allow emerging brands to grow and succeed in its system.

McDonald will discuss the best ways to pitch Walmart and to thrive in its stores, both for emerging and scaling brands, as well as offer advice on the trends he sees affecting the overall beverage market.

As a special opportunity for registered BevNET Live attendees, on June 15, Wal-Mart buyers will also be at BevNET Live for private, pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings; attendees will receive information about signing up for the meetings after they register for the event. BevNET Live’s One-to-One Retailer Meetings are powered by SIP & Hi-Touch.

This talk with McDonald is just one of the ways BevNET Live Summer 2023 in New York can help beverage entrepreneurs improve their businesses. The event features two days of speakers who can help refine your brand strategies and tactics, as well as discussions with key retailers, distributors, investors and other gatekeepers who can help provide beachheads for growth. BevNET Live also offers unmatched opportunities to connect, through Beverage School, the New Beverage Showdown, and a variety of networking events throughout its two-day span. Time is running out to register.

