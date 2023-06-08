BevNET Live Summer 2023: New Beverage Showdown Semifinalists + Judges Announced

It’s time to reveal the semifinalists and judges for BevNET’s signature pitch competition, the New Beverage Showdown, taking place at BevNET Live in NYC on June 14 + 15.

The New Beverage Showdown, presented by Coca-Cola North America New Revenue Streams, serves as a platform for beverage entrepreneurs to gain exposure, receive feedback, and secure partnerships or investments. With its focus on highlighting trends and fostering innovation, the New Beverage Showdown plays a pivotal role in driving the growth and development of the beverage industry.

Twelve emerging beverage businesses will compete in the semifinal round of the New Beverage Showdown, which is scheduled to take place from 2:45 to 4:15 PM ET on Wednesday, June 14. The entrepreneurs will share their business strategies and products with a panel of expert judges for immediate feedback. A group of six finalists will then be chosen for the final round, which will take place on Thursday, June 15. Tune in on Thursday to find out who wins!

Now, let’s meet the players:

New Beverage Showdown Semifinalists:

The BAD Tea Co.

GORGIE

TATU Protein Water

PARCH

daio

Gutsy Fermented Drinks

Soldadera

Lemonback

Oodles of Doodles

Life Cider

Milonga Yerba Mate (THC)

Jabin Beverage Co

With decades of experience in retail, marketing, and brand building, the judges for the New Beverage Showdown will offer participants and attendees valuable insights into what makes a beverage brand successful.

Semifinal Round Judges:

Mike Schneider, CMO, BevNET

Andrew Guard, Founder, Right Coast Brands

Janki Gambhir, Sr. Director of New Revenue Streams | beverages, The Coca-Cola Company North America

Kim Coffin, SVP & Chief Forager, Sprouts

Final Round Judges:

John Craven, Founder/CEO, BevNET

Greer Tessler, Co-Founder, Simple Food Ventures

Dan White, Chief of New Revenue Streams, The Coca-Cola Company North America

Charlie New, Global Category Merchant, Whole Foods

The judges aren’t the only ones who get to choose the finalists – BevNET Live attendees and live stream viewers will be able to cast their vote for the winner using their phones. The brand chosen by attendees during the semifinal round will receive a guaranteed seat in the finals.

In addition to being the star of the show, the winner of New Beverage Showdown will be awarded a $10,000 awareness-building advertising package. Past victors include Hoplark Hop Tea, Health-Ade, MALK, Rise Brewing Co. and CANN.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.