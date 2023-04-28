BevNET Live Summer 2023: Sharma Brands Founder Shares Tools for Changing Role of D2C

Times change, and so do the tools that define those times. After all, when was the last time you used an adze? Or an abacus?

But the problems tools are invented to solve don’t vary as heavily; while a simple change in different internet operating systems might seem monumental, for example, the problem – in this case, getting people to buy products – doesn’t.

BevNET Live New York Summer 2023, held June 14 and 15 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in NYC, will feature the return of an expert speaker who can illuminate the new age we’ve entered with regard to marketing and selling beverages online, and the tools that can help improve company performance

Nik Sharma, the CEO of Sharma Brands and a noted consultant for companies deploying Direct-to-Consumer strategies, will offer the latest update in the role of D2C as a part of an omnichannel sales strategy. Sharma will share a playbook for companies that have both launched online and need to move into brick-and-mortar, and for those who are looking to make sure they at least have an online presence. The uses of D2C as a brand-building tool have evolved in the few years since the COVID-19 pandemic, and Sharma will offer brands a tutorial on turning online sales into a feedback loop around product development and marketing that can improve company performance in a variety of physical retail channels.

As sales and marketing tools move from the shelf to the online store to social media and beyond, the tools for knowing what excites customers and consumers alike continues to evolve, as well. Attendees of BevNET Live will exit knowing, as publisher Barry Nathanson likes to say, “the latest and greatest.”

Important deadlines are quickly approaching for the two-day conference next month in New York City. Early registration pricing ends in 9 days! Register now and save $100 (Insiders save $200).

In addition, the New Beverage Showdown application is also closing. Competing allows startup brands to open the doors to new partnerships and boost industry exposure. Past participants include Poppi, RISE Brewing Co., MALK Organics, and Shaka Tea. The deadline to apply is Friday, May 12.

About BevNET Live

On June 14th and 15th, the beverage industry will gather in-person in New York City to learn and take action. For more than a decade, the CPG industry has turned to BevNET Live to discover the latest trends and network with the beverage community. Our signature two-day event for the beverage industry brings together thought leaders, trailblazers, and the next generation of brand founders to help beverage industry professionals thrive.

About Nik Sharma

Nik Sharma is widely known as “The DTC Guy,” a Forbes 30 Under 30 member, AdWeek’s Young & Influential, and a resource that brands and investors turn to for growth. Nik is the active CEO of Sharma Brands and HOOX, where clients include Feastables, Chamberlain Coffee, Roc Nation, Everlane, Jim Beam, Poo~Pourri, and more. Before entering the eCommerce world, Nik worked on social media strategies for A-list celebrities, including Pitbull, Priyanka Chopra, and MAGIC!, to natively increase distribution and increase fan interaction and engagement for the purpose of driving album sales.