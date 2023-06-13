BevNET Live Summer 2023: Taste Radio Studio Schedule; Watch the Free Livestream

It’s almost time for BevNET Live Summer 2023! If you’re unable to join us in-person, you still have the opportunity to listen to the important conversations happening on the main stage and in the Taste Radio Studio – we will make a free livestream available on June 14th and 15th.

The free livestream runs Wednesday, June 14th from 10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. ET, and Thursday, June 15th, from 9 a.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET. The two-day BevNET Live agenda is packed with discussions on driving innovation, building your DTC feedback loop, the financing forecast for beverage brands, mapping the path to placement in Whole Foods, discovering your growth formula and more.

Featured on the agenda is the New Beverage Showdown, which kicks off with the semifinal round on Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET, with the finals to follow on the second day of the conference. Tune in to hear emerging beverage brands pitch their products and receive immediate feedback from expert judges. Livestream viewers will also have the opportunity to vote on which brands make it to the finals. Voting information will be provided during the competition.

As a livestream viewer, you also have access to additional commentary and interviews through the BevNET Live Summer 2023 Taste Radio Studio. We have interviews lined up with top beverage industry executives. The full two-day Taste Radio Studio schedule can be found below.

Day 1: Wednesday, June 14

12:10 PM: Robert Haile, Managing Director, Stifel

12:20 PM: Greg Belt, Founder/CEO, Evergrain

12:30 PM: Cory Knopp/Tim Hamm, VP of Sales/Director Sales Market, GoSpotCheck by FORM

12:40 PM: Niagra Bottling

12:50 PM: Jacquelyn Olivieri, Design Director, Retail Voodoo

1:00 PM: Ashley Selman, Co-Founder/CEO, Heywell

1:10 PM: Andrew Lorig, CEO, Honeydrop

1:20 PM: Justin Prochnow, Shareholder, Greenberg Traurig

Day 2: Thursday, June 15

10:35 AM: Adam Spriggs, Founding Member, The Angel Group

10:45 AM: Nico Estrella/Juan Giraldo, Co-Founders, Waku

12:40 PM: Christopher Gallant, CEO, Chamberlain Coffee

12:50 PM: Stephanie Reda, Director of Brand Development, Hal’s New York

1:00 PM: Ryan Lewendon, Partner, Giannuzzi Lewendon

1:10 PM: Anna Zesbaugh, Founder/CEO, Hooch Booch

1:20 PM: Dino Sarti, Co-Founder, L.A. Libations

1:30 PM: David Knight, Chief Beverage Officer, Cheech and Chong Global Holdings

1:40 PM: Yoni Schwartz, President, Fresh Fizz Sodas

To access the main stage presentations and Livestream Studio interviews, simply visit the livestream page starting at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 14th.

About BevNET Live

