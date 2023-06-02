BevNET Live Summer 2023: Two Expert Panels Talk Financing Strategy & Investment

The entrepreneurs will share their fundraising stories, for sure. As we’ve noted, we’ve got an exciting set of emerging brand founders who will be at BevNET Live Summer 2023 to share their tales, and tips, from the fundraising trenches.

But the event will also go beyond the narratives to feature the experts, bringing hard facts and smart predictions around financing and fundraising in the beverage industry. With investors, lenders, investment bankers and brand strategists taking the stage, the two-day event features key panelists who will offer advice around the bottom line financial needs of growing beverage companies.

On Wednesday, June 14, lender Erin Wall of LUNR, investment banker Michael Burgmaier of Whipstitch Capital, and investor and brand advisor Elliot Begoun of TIG brands will take attendees through the short- and medium-term environment for the beverage marketplace, offering thoughts on capital availability, deal structures, alternative financing options and more. The panelists will provide a vital fiscal lens for brands to apply when considering their operating tactics in the months to come.

On the following day, June 15, three active beverage investors will share their approaches to entrepreneurs from a growth capital perspective. Alex Borschow of Semillero Partners, Carolyn Simmons of Melitas Ventures and Jose Bermudez of VMG each have experience in the application of funds that are designed to help brands accelerate to the next phase of their growth. They’ll offer perspectives on what they look for in terms of leadership, brand, and business structure as brands come to them seeking to create a broader footprint in stores and with consumers.

While recession fears are being pushed down the road, inflation and risk remain concerns throughout the investment community. With both sets of panels focused squarely on the way that beverage companies should think about raising capital in this uncertain environment, BevNET Live attendees will come away with strong guidelines around both business structure and strategy.

BevNET Live is in less than two weeks. View the agenda and register.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.