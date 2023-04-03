BevNET Live Summer 2023: Whole Foods Category Leaders Reveal the Path to Retail Placement

With a massive cohort of new beverages and brands relying on their functional bona fides, the line between nutritional supplement and traditional beverage categories is becoming increasingly thin – and a push to add new potential ingredients for additional wellness needs is driving increased beverage innovation.

But what’s the right home for a functional drink to position it for success? And once that’s decided, what’s the right format and packaging to maximize a product’s potential within a given category set? Attendees of BevNET Live Summer 2023 in New York will have the inside track to the thought process driving the decisions at Whole Foods when two key category leaders, Kadijah Wellons and Charlie New, sit down for a discussion on the factors that can lead to a product getting retail placement in the supplement or beverage set.

It’s a broad field with contiguous borders, and the thought leadership from Wellons and New will give attendees the map: Wellons is the Global Category Merchant covering Active Nutrition, Functional Foods, and Beauty Supplements, having previously worked with New on the Dairy Team, covering refrigerated beverages – the category he leads, which includes Juice, Refrigerated Coffee, and Functional Beverage. The combination of experience and category oversight they bring will allow attendees to understand where new products might land in a Whole Foods – and help guide decisions about the direction of future innovation and portfolio expansion. Hearing about key trend observations and areas of interest being followed by this powerful retailer will also help entrepreneurs formulate strategy decisions throughout the incubation channel.

BevNET Live takes place on June 14 and 15 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York. Early Bird pricing is still available. In addition to these retail buyers, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from and meet their fellow entrepreneurs, thought leaders, investors and distributors during the conference.

Register for BevNET Live >>

About BevNET Live

For more than a decade, the CPG industry has turned to BevNET Live to discover the latest trends and network with the beverage community. Our signature two-day event for the beverage industry brings together thought leaders, trailblazers, and the next generation of brand founders to help beverage industry professionals thrive. On December 5th and 6th, the beverage industry will gather in-person at the Santa Monica Beach Hotel to learn and take action.

About Kadijah Wellons

San Antonio-raised Texas State Alum Kadijah Wellons has been with Whole Foods for almost 6 years and has held positions in Merchandise Presentation and Category Management. She recently spent two years on the Dairy Team supporting Refrigerated beverages under the tutelage of Charlie New. She is settling into her latest role as the Category Merchant of Active Nutrition, Functional Foods, and Beauty Supplements. Kadijah is an avid reader, and enjoys traveling, music festivals, and reruns of The Golden Girls.

About Charlie New

Charlie graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a film degree. After a stint in Los Angeles he decided that food was his ultimate passion. He has been with Whole Foods for twelve years. He started in the stores working his way up from the very most entry level position. He was on the Exclusive Brands Team for over 5 years developing private label products and managing the P&L for many different categories. He became the Senior Category Manager for Refrigerated Beverages in 2021, which includes Juice, Refrigerated Coffee, and Functional Beverage. Charlie is also a trained Certified Cheese Professional. For anyone who needs cheese board advice, he is your guy. Charlie is routinely plotting his next travel destination with his Fiancée and is an avid movie goer.