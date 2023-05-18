BevNET Live Summer 2023: Why “Convergence” Is Top-of-Mind

There’s one rising industrial mega-trend that is affecting all stakeholders in the beverage business, from consumer to manufacturer to brand to distributor, and that’s Convergence – the way that beverage companies are leveraging brand assets across both soft drink and beverage alcohol categories to find new revenue streams and increased visibility.

So we’re convening an all-star panel of experts to join BevNET Live on June 14 + 15 in New York City to explore Convergence and its ramifications. Spindrift CEO Bill Creelman, Boston Beer Co. CMO Lesya Lysjy and former Coca-Cola and VEB executive Matt Hughes, each of whom have helped or led their companies into Convergence-based initiatives, will join a discussion to help founders understand the strategic opportunities and objectives that this category redefinition creates.

From spirits companies working with soft drink giants (Jack & Coke; Hard MTN Dew) to entrepreneurs spinning out malt-based versions of established NA brands (Spindrift Spiked; Vita Coco Spiked) to beer companies turning to soft drink brands to look at distribution alternatives (Blue Cloud) barriers are breaking and the simple definitions of beverage companies are being rewritten.

So what will that mean for young brands? What are the right ways to consider the typical set of choices for entrepreneurs in the era of convergence, in terms of distribution, innovation, regulation and brand flexibility? Will investors evaluate the ability of rising brands according to their ability to play in both spirits and soft drink retail channels? How should growing brands rethink sales and partnership strategies?

Industrial capabilities are expanding to allow for new RTD cocktails while a wave of spiked seltzers is seemingly receding; brand strength from both mixers and spirits are being taste-tested from revenue lens as well as a recipe card. This panel of executives who have each found their way into the next era of total beverage will provide strong advice for entrepreneurs interested in understanding the new tactics and tricks of the Convergence era.

