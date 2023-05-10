BevNET Live Summer 2023: Women in Beverage Breakfast on June 15

BevNET is partnering with Women in Beverage on their next networking event, which will take place the morning of Thursday, June 15th from 7:30 am to 9:00 am ET at BevNET Live Summer 2023. Join founders Michelle Cordeiro Grant and Madi Lieber for breakfast, coffee and conversations.

The networking event is open to anyone registered for BevNET Live Summer 2023, which takes place this June 14th and 15th in New York City. The organization’s founders and members will be there, and all BevNET Live attendees interested in connecting and learning more are invited to also attend. Not a member? You can join Women in Beverage before you head to BevNET Live and start your conversations.

As Women in Beverage points out, 80% of food and beverage buying decisions are made by women globally, but representation at senior-level leadership positions across the food and beverage industry is less than 20%. The organization is looking to change that statistic by creating community, events and programs that support women beverage professionals.

Event Details:

Thursday, June 15th

7:30 am – 9:00 am ET

Metropolitan Pavilion

New York, NY

No RSVP required, but must be registered for BevNET LIVE

Open to everyone (not just women)

Breakfast, coffee and tea will be served.

Want to see who you could meet at breakfast? We just published the initial list of registered companies.

And as a reminder, you must be a registered BevNET Live attendee to attend the Women in Beverage breakfast networking event. Register for BevNET Live to attend the two-day event for the beverage industry!

For those already registered, there are a number of options for additional education, networking and exposure, including the New Beverage Showdown pitch competition, Beverage School for startups, the Taste Radio Studio, and various sampling opportunities throughout the event. More information about these opportunities can be found on the BevNET Live website.

BevNET Live will take place at the Metropolitan Pavilion, located at 125 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011.

