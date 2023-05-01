Early Registration Ends This Friday 5/5 for BevNET Live Summer 2023

This Friday, early registration pricing expires for BevNET Live Summer 2023, taking place on June 14 + 15 in New York City. Register before the weekend and save $100 per registration (Insiders save $200!).

BevNET Live in NYC is your chance to tap into a vast network of beverage entrepreneurs, investors, retailers, suppliers, service providers, and industry experts. For two days, you’ll be able to gain actionable insights, network with fellow professionals, and sample new beverage products. Plus, hear from executives at Spindrift, Meta, Super Coffee, Whole Foods, Yesly, Sharma Brands, Boston Beer, and more. They’ll cover topics like evolving brand strategy, achieving profitability, securing retail placement, and making key hiring decisions.

Register for BevNET Live Summer 2023 >>

For those already registered, there are a number of options for additional education, networking and exposure, including the New Beverage Showdown pitch competition, Beverage School for startups, the Livestream Studio, and various sampling stations stationed throughout the event.

BevNET Live will take place at The Metropolitan Pavilion, located at 125 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and the New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.