Final Day to Save: Early Registration Ends Today 5/5 for BevNET Live Winter 2023

After today, early registration pricing expires for BevNET Live Summer 2023, which takes place on June 14 +1 5 in New York, NY. This is your last chance to save $100+ per registration.

The leading event for the beverage industry only travels to New York City once a year. Attend BevNET Live to tap into an instant network of beverage entrepreneurs, investors, retailers, suppliers, service providers and industry experts. Expect two days filled with actionable insights, A-list speakers, networking, and product sampling.

Register today, Friday, May 5th to save $100 per person. BevNET & NOSH Insiders save an additional $100 per registration.

Register for BevNET Live Summer 2023 >>

For those already registered, there are a number of options for additional education, networking and exposure, including the New Beverage Showdown pitch competition, Beverage School for startups, the Taste Radio Studio, and various sampling opportunities throughout the event. More information about these opportunities can be found on the BevNET Live website.

BevNET Live will take place at the Metropolitan Pavilion, located at 125 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts beverage brands, investors, retailers, suppliers and service providers to each event.