New Beverage Showdown 25 at BevNET Live: Apply to Pitch Your Beverage Startup this June in NYC

Discover the latest innovations in the beverage industry at the highly-anticipated New Beverage Showdown! Returning for its 25th edition, the premier pitch competition will take place at BevNET Live on June 14 + 15 in New York City.

The competition provides a platform for entrepreneurial masterminds leading startup beverage brands to showcase their innovations. On Day 1 of BevNET Live, 12 semifinalists will present their rapid-fire, two-minute pitches to a panel of expert judges, with 6 brands advancing to the final round on Day 2. Each finalist will then give their last 5-minute pitch and the judges will select the winner who will receive an advertising package valued at $10,000. Past judges include executives from leading companies such as KeHE Distributors, Verlinvest, Whole Foods, Kroger, Albertsons, ACG, First Beverage Group, AccelFoods, and Powerplant Ventures.

Between the in-person audience and those tuning into the livestream on BevNET.com, the competition is expected to draw thousands of investors, retailers, suppliers, service providers, and fellow brands. The New Beverage Showdown has witnessed the rise of past competitors such as Agua Bonita, Health-Ade Kombucha, Plink, Rise Brewing Co., MALK, Sans, Hoplark, Poppi, Liquid Death, Vive Organic, Three Trees, Sunwink, Shaka Tea, and Remedy Organics. Check out last year’s competition to get an idea of what it takes to win.

Applications are being accepted through Friday, May 12. There is no cost to participate aside from conference registration.

Details on the competition format and selection process can be found on the event website.

BevNET Live Summer 2023 takes place on June 14 + 15 in New York City. Right now you can take advantage of early registration pricing.

For questions about the New Beverage Showdown or BevNET Live conference, please contact Jon Landis, our Business Development Manager. Competition sponsorship opportunities are available for companies seeking additional industry exposure.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers, and investors to connect and discuss what’s next for the industry. With top-notch speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.