Vita Coco Chair Mike Kirban to Join BevNET Live Summer 2023

From selling products on Rollerblades to ringing the opening bell at NASDAQ, Vita Coco co-founder Mike Kirban has lived as a beverage entrepreneur over the past 20 years, and he’ll discuss his experiences and reflect on the lessons he’s learned for the benefit of the audience at BevNET Live Summer 2023 in New York City.

The event will take place on June 14 and 15 at the Metropolitan Pavilion, bringing together the far-reaching network of entrepreneurs, investors, retailers, distributors and experts to learn and connect.

With a mix of innovative new brands and high-powered speakers, BevNET Live will bring the beverage community together to participate in the summer event – giving founders and their teams the opportunity to gain recognition through the signature New Beverage Showdown, to join the conversation on stage and in the Taste Radio Lounge, and to get a jump on the industry at Beverage School and to hang out together at Happy Hour gatherings.

Kirban, who has led Vita Coco as CEO or Chairman since the company’s inception, now sits at the head of a publicly-traded international brand, but he’s kept an entrepreneurial spirit alive and his core team has largely remained intact as the company has grown and increased in complexity. He’ll discuss the skills he’s had to develop and the ways he’s been able to keep the company’s course clearly tied to its roots even as it has become one of the largest independently operated beverage companies of its time.

