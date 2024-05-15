BevNET Live Summer 2024: Agenda Highlights

We’ve posted the agenda for BevNET Live Summer 2024 in New York, taking place June 12-13 at the Metropolitan Pavilion.

Let’s dive into some of the goodies:

-On finance, we’ll be featuring talks on the state of strategic investment and partnerships with entrepreneurial brands through the lenses of two key executives: Eric Gorli, KDP’s Chief Commercial Officer, and Sallie Jian, Head of North America for Diageo Ventures.

-We’ll also learn some key strategies around fundraising from Full Frame Growth Partners’ Bader Alam, along with the entrepreneur’s view from Paul Voge, and get a “state of the market” look from FABID founder Ryan Williams.

-We look at the opportunities for the entire industry that lie within the cohort of growing beverage brands begun by BIPOC founders, bringing entrepreneurs Karl Williams of Uncle Waithley’s, Pauline Idogho of Mocktail Club and Quentin Vennie of Equitea to the stage.

-On the retail front, we’ve got interviews and store profiles with decision-makers from Lowes Foods, Gopuff, Whole Foods, and three different Non-Alc spirits sellers, along with one-on-one meetings between founders and retailers happening throughout the two day period.

-We’ll offer strategic and tactical insights from the founders and leaders of growing brands like heywell!, Lemon Perfect, Icelandic Glacial, Barcode, Nguyen Coffee, and many others, as well as deep category analysis on emerging areas like Ready-to-Drink Cocktails (i.e. liquor-in-a-can), Cannabis-infused drinks and Non-Alc Spirits.

-Speaking of tactics, get a load of our two-part look at the evolution of Sports Marketing as a tool for the beverage business, looking at emerging tools like NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) for amateur athletes, as well as established partnerships including investment and endorsements.

Plus, there will be a data presentation from SPINS, Beverage School, the New Beverage Showdown, specialized sponsor-led workshops designed for an entrepreneurial audience, retailer one-to-one meetings, and our special networking events.

Ready to join us? Get your tickets now!

Register for BevNET Live Summer 2024 >>

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and the New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.