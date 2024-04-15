BevNET Live Summer 2024: Full Frame Partners’ Untold Strategies for Raises and Exits

Experienced consumer investor Bader Alam will join BevNET Live Summer 2024 in New York to provide ways entrepreneurs can look at the fundraising process with extra attention to the role that each new round can play in a brand’s ultimate outcome.

In his talk, “Untold Strategies for Raises and Exits” Alam will zero in on topics like the timing of a raise and the partnership advantages that may not be apparent in a simple investment announcement, as well as some of the ways that founders can think about using those strategies for their own financial arrangements.

Alam, who started Full Frame Growth Partners in 2023, has a long history of working closely with highly successful brands as an investor and advisor. During his work at both Full Frame and CAVU Consumer Partners, where he ran the firm’s Austin office, he served as a board member of brands like Vital Proteins, Waterloo, Kettle & Fire, and Rebbl, as well as a transactional advisor to Health-Ade. He currently serves as an advisor to fitness company Lifetime Fitness.

Alam joins a lineup of founders and experts assembled by BevNET to help create an understanding of the growth stages and hurdles that beverage entrepreneurs will likely encounter as they expand and work toward success. The event puts thought leaders and gatekeepers from finance and retail on stage with case studies from beverage entrepreneurs who can share their experience, tactics and strategies in an event that is geared to supporting innovative and emerging brands.

BevNET Live will bring its proven mix of networking, case studies, competition through the New Beverage Showdown, and sampling opportunities galore to the Metropolitan Pavilion in Manhattan on June 12 & 13. Early registration pricing ends on April 26. Sponsorship opportunities are also still available.

