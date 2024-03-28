BevNET Live Summer 2024: GoPuff On the New Rules of Rapid Delivery

GoPuff didn’t start off selling beverages. Or even food. (Fun fact: Hookahs!) But with about $1.7 billion in revenue in 2022, it’s clear that the instant delivery service, which started in 2013, is now moving a lot of liquid around the more than 600 cities it services.

And with a set of customers who skew young and are buying online, beverage entrepreneurs should be fascinated by the opportunity to hear from GoPuff’s VP of Merchandising, Max Crowley, when he joins the group of speakers during BevNET Live Summer 2024, which is being held in New York, NY on June 12 and 13.

GoPuff has proven to have staying power in the world of online delivery, emerging from a crowded field and even taking over spirits retailer BevMo! – so its relevance extends beyond soft drinks and into spirits and RTD brands. Crowley will discuss the ways that GoPuff and its consumers engage with beverage brands, how its model works, and the opportunities to onboard and promote products through the organization.

This presentation will give the BevNET Live audience a terrific look at ways they can engage with an increasingly relevant retail channel at a time when many of the rules around the last mile of the consumer experience are being rapidly rewritten.

