BevNET Live Summer 2024: New Beverage Showdown Semifinalists + Judges Announced

It’s time to reveal the semifinalists and judges for BevNET’s signature pitch competition, the New Beverage Showdown, taking place at BevNET Live in NYC on June 12 + 13.

The New Beverage Showdown, presented by Coca-Cola North America New Revenue Streams, serves as a platform for beverage entrepreneurs to gain exposure, receive feedback, and secure partnerships or investments. With its focus on highlighting trends and fostering innovation, the New Beverage Showdown plays a pivotal role in driving the growth and development of the beverage industry.

Twelve emerging beverage businesses will compete in the semifinal round of the New Beverage Showdown, which is scheduled to take place from 2:45 to 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, June 12. The entrepreneurs will share their business strategies and products with a panel of expert judges for immediate feedback. A group of six finalists will then be chosen for the final round, which will take place on Thursday, June 13. Tune in on Thursday to find out who wins!

Now, let’s meet the players:

New Beverage Showdown Semifinalists:

Flyers Cocktail Company

Healtea

Grim Reaper Coffee

JAS

OK Energy

NoliQ

Holy! Water

Pretty Tasty

Bear Maple

KACE Tea

Explorer Cold Brew

Lily

With decades of experience in retail, marketing, and brand building, the judges for the New Beverage Showdown will offer participants and attendees valuable insights into what makes a beverage brand successful.

Semifinal Round Judges:

Mike Schneider, CRMO, BevNET

Lexy Prosszer, Investment Principal, Btomorrow Ventures

Janki Gambhir, Senior Director, Marketing – Red Tree Beverages, The Coca-Cola Company North America

Max Baumann, Founder & CEO, Basemakers

Final Round Judges:

John Craven, Founder/CEO, BevNET

Rachel Krupa, Founder, The Goods Mart

Rachael Waddell, Senior Director, New Revenue Streams – Red Tree Beverages, The Coca-Cola Company North America

Charlie New, Global Category Merchant, Whole Foods

The judges aren’t the only ones who get to choose the finalists – BevNET Live attendees and live stream viewers will be able to cast their vote for the winner using their phones. The brand chosen by attendees during the semifinal round will receive a guaranteed seat in the finals.

In addition to being the star of the show, the winner of New Beverage Showdown will be awarded a $10,000 awareness-building advertising package. Past victors include Hoplark, Health-Ade, MALK, Rise Brewing Co. and CANN.

Watch the competition and meet the players at BevNET Live. 500+ beverage professionals are attending – there are only a few days left to register.

Register for BevNET Live >>

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.