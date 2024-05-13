BevNET Live Summer 2024: Only 30 Days Until Beverage Leaders Head to New York City

In just 30 days, leaders in the beverage industry will meet in New York, NY for BevNET Live Summer 2024. The two-day event provides a platform for beverage entrepreneurs and industry experts to network, learn, and drive innovation within the beverage sector.

Kick off your BevNET Live experience on Wednesday morning, June 12, with Beverage School—a unique opportunity for industry newcomers to learn the essentials of running a successful beverage business while jump starting their networking efforts.

Following Beverage School, on June 12+13, we’ll hear from leaders at Diageo, Icelandic Glacial, Gopuff, Lowes Foods, Lemon Perfect, Full Frame, Equitea, SPINS, Boisson and others. They’ll explore critical topics like investment strategies for emerging brands, fundraising tactics, crafting a brand that resonates beyond just a product, engaging with increasingly relevant retail channels like Gopuff, and more. View the agenda.

Beverage brands also have the opportunity to meet leaders from Whole Foods, Lowes Foods, and Gopuff in one-to-one meetings and sample their product – the deadline for sampling is May 30. Register for the event to receive the sign up form for both retailer meetings and sampling.

Hundreds of beverage industry professionals are already registered! Check out the full attendee list.

With just 30 days until the conference, time is running out to register.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and the New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.