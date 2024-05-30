BevNET Live Summer 2024 Opening Statements: How Is the Market Treating Entrepreneurs?

The start of BevNET Live Summer 2024 in New York will give attendees four important market viewpoints to consider as they make plans for the second half of the year when the event’s opening panel addresses the State of the Market for Emerging Beverage Brands.

On the morning of June 12, we’ll bring together a founder, distributor, retailer, and investment expert to get an up-to-the-minute update on the way founder-led brands are addressing growth, finding their way into wholesale, retail, and accessing finance.

Our panelists are Charlie New, Global Category Manager for Refrigerated Beverage, Whole Foods Market, Sahra Nguyen, CEO, Nguyen Coffee Supply, Ryan Williams, Founder, FABID, and Patrick English, Owner & VP, Dana Distributors. It’s a group that is prepared to give insight into the way the first half of the year has gone and to offer ideas about the market direction for the second half of the year.

Topics to be covered include operating a business in a belt-tightening environment, new developments in channel strategy, gatekeeping at the retail and distributor level and the factors that will affect the availability of growth capital, among many others.

Opening the show, the State of the Market also opens the door to four different worlds – and how they all combine to affect the entire beverage business.

