BevNET Live Summer 2024: Taste Radio Studio Schedule; Watch The Free Livestream

It’s almost time for BevNET Live Summer 2024! If you’re unable to join us in-person, you still have the opportunity to listen to the important conversations happening on the main stage and in the Taste Radio Studio – we will make a free livestream available June 12-13.

The free livestream runs Wednesday, June 12 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM ET and Wednesday, June 13 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM ET. The two-day BevNET Live agenda is packed with discussions on the state of the market, the power of focus in brand and business, refining the distributor/brand relationship, the data behind category disruption and more.

Featured on the agenda is also the New Beverage Showdown, which kicks off with the semi- final round on Tuesday, June 12 at 2:45 PM ET, with the finals to follow on Day 2. Tune in to hear emerging beverage brands pitch their products and receive immediate feedback from expert judges.

As a livestream viewer, you also have access to additional commentary and interviews through the BevNET Live Summer 2024 Taste Radio Studio. We have interviews lined up with beverage industry executives and innovators. The full two-day Taste Radio Studio schedule (times in ET) can be found below.

Wednesday, June 12

12:10 PM: Travis Sarich, Vice President, Customer & Commercial, Manna Beverages

12:20 PM: Mike Bedrosian, COO/Director of Sales, Fast Track Packaging

12:30 PM: Hamid Saify, CMO, Lucky Beverage Co.

12:40 PM: Sahra Nguyen, Founder & CEO, Nguyen Coffee Supply

12:50 PM: Giorgio Zanardi/Jean St-Martin, General Manager/Area Sales Manager, Clevertech

1:00 PM: Gressa Rowland, Vice President, Moxie Sozo

Thursday, June 13

10:35 AM: Max Baumann, Founder & CEO, Basemakers

10:45 AM: Leslie Ledford/Paul Voge, Senior Partnerships Director/Co-Founder, Social Nature/Aura Bora

12:10 PM: Megan Klein, Founder & CEO, Little Saints

12:20 PM: Tiffany Green, Co-Founder & CEO, Dillonades

12:30 PM: Fransiska Frisesdal, Director of Operations, Marquis

12:40 PM: Bridget Firtle, Founder, Rockaway Soda

12:50 PM: Rocco Quaranto, Co-Founder, Tama Tea

1:00 PM: Dan Levison, Founder, Vibal Energy Tea

To access the main stage presentations and Livestream Studio interviews, simply visit the livestream page starting at 10:00 AM ET on Wednesday, June 12.

If you want to be in the room at BevNET Live Summer 2024, register today to secure your seat.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.