Early Registration Pricing Ends This Friday, April 26 for BevNET Live Summer 2024

This Friday, April 26, early registration pricing expires for BevNET Live Summer 2024, taking place on June 12 + 13 in New York City. Register before the weekend and save $100.

BevNET Live in NYC is your chance to tap into a vast network of beverage entrepreneurs, investors, retailers, suppliers, service providers, and industry experts. For two days, you’ll be able to gain actionable insights, network with fellow professionals, and sample innovative beverage products. Plus, hear from executives at Icelandic Glacial, Lemon Perfect, Boisson, Sèchey, Diageo Ventures, Lowes Foods and more. They’ll cover topics like succeeding in unique retail environments, strategies for raises and exits, and the ways that emerging brands can think about growth and working with larger strategic entities.

Time is running out to save $100 per registration! Early registration ends Friday, April 26.

Register for BevNET Live Summer 2024 >>

For those already registered, there are a number of options for additional education, networking and exposure, including retailer one-to-one meetings, the New Beverage Showdown pitch competition, Beverage School for startups, the Livestream Studio, and various sampling stations stationed throughout the event.

BevNET Live will take place at The Metropolitan Pavilion, located at 125 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and the New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.