In Less Than 1 Week: Expand Your Beverage Industry Network at the BevNET Live Happy Hour

Connect with beverage industry leaders next week at BevNET Live Summer 2024 in New York City. Networking is an essential piece of BevNET Live – we make sure to offer plenty of time for you to catch up with industry friends, initiate meaningful conversations, and establish new partnerships.

The BevNET Live Happy Hour, presented by ForceBrands, is an opportunity to deepen your relationships with brand founders, investors, retailers, distributors, suppliers, and industry leaders in a more casual setting – join us on-site at the Metropolitan Pavilion on Wednesday, June 12th from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM ET.

You’ll have the opportunity to connect with more than 575 attendees including retail executives from Whole Foods, Gopuff, Lowes Foods and The Goods Mart; investors like Diageo, Humble Growth, and grt sht ventures; brand leaders from Culture Pop, Hella Cocktail Co., Perfy, Once Upon A Coconut and many others; as well as distributors, suppliers, service providers, and experts from across the industry. Check out the full list of registered companies and start planning your conversations.

Register for BevNET Live Summer 2024 >>

View the full two-day agenda including expert presentations, retailer meetings, Beverage School, the New Beverage Showdown, the Taste Radio livestream studio, and more.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.