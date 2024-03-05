New Beverage Showdown at BevNET Live: Apply to Pitch Your Beverage Startup in NYC this June

Showcase your emerging beverage brand and leave a mark on hundreds of industry leaders, investors, and fellow entrepreneurs at BevNET’s New Beverage Showdown, presented by Coca Cola North America New Revenue Streams. The leading business pitch competition will take place at BevNET Live on June 12 + 13 in New York City.

What you can expect:

Two days of pitching: On Day 1 of BevNET Live the semi-finalists will have the chance to present their two-minute pitches to our panel of expert judges. Those that advance to the final round on Day 2 will give their final 5-minute pitch. The winner will receive an advertising package valued at $10,000!

Feedback from expert judges: Receive advice from an expert judging panel that will help you take your business to the next level. Past judges include executives from top companies like KeHE Distributors, Whole Foods, Kroger, Albertsons, First Beverage Group, Verlinvest, AccelFoods, and more.

Beverage industry exposure: With both in-person attendance and a livestream audience on BevNET.com, the competition is expected to draw the attention of thousands industry professionals, including investors, retailers, suppliers, service providers, and fellow brand leaders.

Past New Beverage Showdown competitors that have risen to the top include brands like Poppi, Liquid Death, Calexo, Health-Ade Kombucha, Plink, Rise Brewing Co., MALK, and Hoplark. Curious about what it takes to win? Check out past competitions.

“The New Beverage showdown was a great experience. It provided insightful feedback from industry experts, and helped open doors to vital resources to help us continue to grow our brand. Most importantly, we had a blast!” – Stephen Ellsworth, Co-Founder, Poppi

Applications are being accepted through Friday, May 3.

Apply for BevNET’s New Beverage Showdown >>

Details on the competition format and selection process can be found on the event website.

BevNET Live Summer 2024 takes place on June 12 + 13 in New York City. Right now you can take advantage of early registration pricing.

For questions about the New Beverage Showdown or BevNET Live conference, please contact us.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers, and investors to connect and discuss what’s next for the industry. With top-notch speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.