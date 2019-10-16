Best Buds at BevNET Live: How AriZona and Dixie Got Together

BevNET Live will feature an exclusive three-way conversation on the intersection of innovation, licensing, earned media and fit when we analyze the circumstances that brought internationally renowned beverage company AriZona together with leading cannabis brand Dixie in a partnership to produce an AriZona-branded cannabis line.

The panel will feature Dixie Brands CEO Chuck Smith and AriZona’s creative director, Moon Mehta, along with Dan Baum, the CEO of Social and PR agency Multiply in a discussion of the ways big deals can expand business lines, attract attention and extend brands, and the obstacles and opportunities they all considered during their own process.

The discussion will explore a variety of valuable topics for attendees, including the thought processes of both maturing brands seeking to stay vital and newer companies looking to make a bigger splash, a window into the intersection of the cannabis industry with the big CPG brands, the value of publicity, and strategies to build trust and mitigate risk.

Not all business deals are centered solely on financial exchange, but they can result in highly valuable outcomes nevertheless. During BevNET Live, attendees will have a front-row seat as the story of this deal reveals the tools and strategies brought into high-value partnership formation.

The complete BevNET Live Winter 2019 speaker lineup will feature more than 20 beverage industry founders, executives and gatekeepers, and already includes leaders from Brew Dr. Kombucha, Fiji Water Group and Halen Brands.

Sampling and networking are also a focus at BevNET Live, with additional opportunities like the Beverage School startup session on Dec. 8th, New Beverage Showdown pitch competition, and sampling bars during breaks.

BevNET Live Winter 2019 takes place on December 9th and 10th at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif.. Early registration ends next Friday, October 25th. Register today to save $200 per ticket.

Questions about the BevNET Live conference can be directed to Jon Landis, our Senior Brand Specialist. Conference sponsorship opportunities are available for companies seeking additional industry exposure.

