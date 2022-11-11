BevNET Live Winter 2022 Agenda Revealed

We’ve posted the complete agenda for BevNET Live, taking place on Dec. 5 and 6 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, along with the full schedule of preliminaries on Dec. 4.

You’ve already heard about some of the headline entrepreneurs, from brands like Celsius, Ghost, Waterloo Sparkling Water, Uncle Nearest and more, but the full Agenda will show you the rest of the learning and networking opportunities that BevNET Live brings to attendees:

-The skinny on what it takes to succeed in national retailers Sprouts and Kroger, with grocery execs Brian Albert, Cassie Finley and Alexandra Trott

-The bootstrapped entrepreneurial journey of Jesslyn Rollins, CEO and Founder of fast-growing Biolyte

-The latest on the state of beverage investing from Piper Sandler’s Janica Lane, ACG’s Alyssa Ferenz and Nick Mindel from Amberstone Ventures

– Breakouts that offer the latest ideas and tactics: surviving the current knots in the inflation-befouled supply chain (with the panel of Will Madden, Kate Wallman and Neil Kimberly, who are back by popular demand!), a look at the best practices for transitioning from D2C sales to brick and mortar, and a special workshop with retailing wizard Buck Jones

And a quick note about Dec. 4 – Between Beverage School, RTD Spirits, and a pre-event Welcome Party – all of which BevNET Live attendees are welcome to join – it looks like there’s pretty much a full day of events as well – so plan accordingly if you want to join the extra fun.

Beverage School features a terrific lineup of experts who open up the machinery of the beverage industry to show you the nuts and bolts that hold it together, from branding and copacking to financing and sales. For new entrepreneurs, new hires, or those looking to meet with new brands, it can’t be beat.

As for the RTD Spirits Track, that’s right, we went and did it – we mixed some booze in with BevNET Live. We think you won’t mind: In the race to innovate in beverage, the concept of spirits – either present or absent – has become such a dominant theme that it’s time to mine the experience of that product type for lessons that cross all category lines. On Sunday, we’ve got a panel on the intersection of brand growth and investment, as well as a pitch slam for RTD cocktail brands. And on Monday and Tuesday, BevNET Live’s main stage will feature a pioneering spirits entrepreneur and investor – Fawn Weaver of Uncle Nearest – along with a panel of RTD cocktail brand founders discussing sales and marketing strategies in their own fast-growing category. We’ve also got spirit-specific breakout presentations, including a deep dive into the data on RTD cocktails and the art of building spirits brands through e-commerce.

Add in the parties, meals, and breaks that let you talk with your peers, and you’ve got the whole deal: the shot and the chaser.

