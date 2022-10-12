BevNET Live Winter 2022: Beat the Pack with Waterloo Sparkling Water’s Jason Shiver

When you’re battling for shelf space in a crowded category, how much do you think about sticking to your own strategy, and when do you consider the field? It’s a question that is particularly relevant to the beverage business, where fast followers and investors are quick to try to out-spend and outrace founders in the rush to capitalize on innovation.

To explore the tactics around building brands in the crowd, BevNET Live will welcome Jason Shiver, the CEO of Waterloo Sparkling Water and a long-time executive who has built teams in competitive CPG categories over the course of his career. During the past two decades, in addition to the sparkling water free-for-all, Shiver has successfully entered the fray in categories that include popcorn (SkinnyPop), gluten-free snacking (Glutino), and the low-carb diet trend (Atkins Natural).

In categories ranging from energy drinks to coffee to kombucha to all manner of sparkling drinks, competition is at an all-time high. Shiver’s thoughts on company culture, brand authenticity and timing the marketing and sales execution that can power growth will be invaluable to those brand leaders who have found that their ideas are not the only ones being presented to distributors, retailers, and consumers. He’ll also discuss fundraising for entrepreneurs and approaches that allow them to emerge from the competition with an intact stake in their companies.

About Jason Shiver

Jason Shiver has served as CEO of Waterloo Sparkling Water since August 2017, leading the brand to exceptional year-over-year growth, national distribution with strong retailer relationships, and category leadership in flavor innovation.

Prior to Waterloo, Jason was President of North America for Amplify Snack Brands, the better-for-you snacking company that includes SkinnyPop. As Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing there, he was instrumental in helping to take the company public in August 2015 and won awards from both Nielsen and IRI for SkinnyPop’s performance.

From 2008 to 2013, Jason served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Glutino USA, a gluten free snack food company, which was acquired by Boulder Brands, Inc, a diversified food company. And, prior to Glutino, Jason held several roles at Atkins Nutritionals Inc, the leader in low carb food and beverages, including Vice President of Sales.

From September 2001 to May 2003, Jason was a Southeast Regional Sales Manager at Acirca, Inc, an organic foods and beverages company. From August 2000 to September 2001, Jason was a National Account Manager at AriZona Beverages USA LLC. Jason holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from University of South Florida.

He was also a proud recipient of the Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) “Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 Central Texas Award,” in Waterloo’s hometown. Nominees were evaluated based on six criteria, including overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management.