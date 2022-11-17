BevNET Live Winter 2022: Get Inside the Minds of the Investor

Amidst inflation, ongoing supply chain snags and greater emphasis on capital efficiency, the beverage investing world has gotten more complicated. The federal lending rate continues to increase and costs have gone up at all stages of the route to market.

Still, the investors are out there and deals are getting done. High profile entrepreneurial brands like Liquid Death and Athletic brewing have each completed large raises this year; Vive organic changed hands, and smaller companies like Sanzo, Path, and Aura Bora completed raises while both Leilo and Poppilu were sold to bigger companies.

So what are investors looking for from potential investment targets and how do they view emerging categories like botanical waters, RTD cocktails, functional sodas and non-alcoholic spirits brands? What are the new signs that there’s a brand worth betting on? During BevNET Live, investors from ACG, Amberstone Ventures, and ONCE Ventures will discuss their current views on the viability of financing for emerging beverage brands, as well as their long term goals and strategies. Combined with the opportunity to network with many more individual and fund-based investors in the audience and the broader set of strategics in attendance, the panel will give entrepreneurial beverage brands a clear outlook for fundraising opportunities in the year to come, as well as an introduction to investors who are focused on the beverage space.

BevNET Live is just three weeks away, and 550+ beverage executives are already registered. Join them in Santa Monica, CA on December 5th and 6th.

Register for BevNET Live >>

About BevNET Live

For more than a decade, the CPG industry has turned to BevNET Live to discover the latest trends and network with the beverage community. Our signature two-day event for the beverage industry brings together thought leaders, trailblazers, and the next generation of brand founders to help beverage industry professionals thrive.

On December 5th and 6th, the beverage industry will gather in-person at the Santa Monica Beach Hotel to learn and take action.