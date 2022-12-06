BevNET Live Winter 2022: Gwyneth Paltrow Takes the Stage to Discuss Self-Care as a Marketing Device

We are finally revealing our special surprise speaker! Gwyneth Paltrow, the founder and CEO of Goop will join Quentin Vennie, an author, activist and the founder of Equitea, for a discussion on Self-Care as a marketing device and as a tool for survival.

The discussion will explore the ways that Self-Care is a part of the entrepreneurial environment – both as a core tenet for many brands, as well as a practice that can benefit entrepreneurs themselves. They will offer their understanding of wellness consumers and thoughts on ways that brands can work to connect with them, and also methods that founders can employ to approach the uncertainty and stress of the entrepreneurial world.

This talk will be one of those rarities in the BevNET Live world: we’re only going to show it once, simultaneously on stage and on the Livestream, and then it’s getting locked away for good. So make sure to check it out at 10 a.m. PST!

About BevNET Live

For more than a decade, the CPG industry has turned to BevNET Live to discover the latest trends and network with the beverage community. Our signature two-day event for the beverage industry brings together thought leaders, trailblazers, and the next generation of brand founders to help beverage industry professionals thrive. On December 5th and 6th, the beverage industry will gather in-person at the Santa Monica Beach Hotel to learn and take action.