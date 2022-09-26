BevNET Live Winter 2022: How Celsius Got Red Hot

It’s been a 15-year incubation story, but Celsius is finally red hot, with a deal in place with PepsiCo for distribution and a soaring stock market value.

Celsius CEO John Fieldly will bring the story of Celsius’ long climb to the top to the BevNET Live Winter audience this December 5 and 6 in Santa Monica, Calif. Fieldly will go through the company’s search for effective brand positioning and retail efficiency, and the ways that he’s been able to make the product work for a growing set of consumers, retailers, and investors – all of whom are seeing their investment in the brand pay off.

The long trip through the world of CPG was one that required the brand to repeatedly re-evaluate both its marketable attributes and retail strategy, tacking for traction in an energy drink category largely controlled by the largest brands. Without momentum, the fat-burning, metabolism-speeding, zero-calorie energy drink was often relegated to the “crack of the cooler” and other unfortunate merchandising locations.

The ways that Fieldly and his team were eventually able to determine a strategy that would allow Celsius to gain the burst of momentum it needed to realize its initial promise is one that will both inspire and educate the entrepreneurs attending BevNET Live – many of whom are themselves trying to spark their move forward.

