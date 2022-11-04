BevNET Live Winter 2022: In 30 Days, Beverage Industry Leaders Will Gather in Santa Monica

In just 30 days, innovative beverage brand leaders, investors, retailers, distributors, consultants and other industry experts will meet at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, CA for BevNET Live Winter 2022. The leading event for the beverage industry brings together entrepreneurs and industry experts for a series of discussions on building their businesses, raising capital, increasing sales and developing the kinds of skills that will help create significant, lasting brands.

On December 5 + 6, leaders from brands like GHOST Lifestyle, Loverboy, Biolyte, Thaiwala, Uncle Nearest, Dry Soda, and others will take the stage to discuss strategies and tactics that help them grow. Attendees will also hear from retailers, distributors, and investors about the kinds of brand and product characteristics that can open doors to new opportunities.

Main stage presentations provide fuel for conversations during scheduled networking breaks, when attending beverage brands have the opportunity to meet with the investors, incubators, retailers, distributors, suppliers and service providers who are looking to build partnerships. Specific breakout sessions allow for deeper exploration of topics and group problem solving.

Take a sneak peak of some of the companies who are already registered:

In addition to industry presentations and networking, attendees can explore RTD spirits and watch the Cocktail Showdown, see beverage brands compete in the New Beverage Showdown, attend Beverage School, and sample the latest beverage innovations.

With just 30 days until the conference, time is running out to register.

Register for BevNET Live >>

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.