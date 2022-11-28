BevNET Live Winter 2022 is One Week Away; 650+ Registered

BevNET Live Winter 2022 is just one week away! More than 650 beverage industry professionals, including investors, distributors and retailers, are already signed up for the conference, which is being held at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif. on Monday, December 5th and Tuesday, December 6th. Be in the room with leaders from Caliwater, Hella Cocktail Co., Kroger, Brew Dr., Sunwink and more.

If you’re a startup and/or interested in the RTD spirits space, we recommend you head there early! BevNET Live kicks off the day prior on Sunday, December 4th with Beverage School startup education, our RTD spirits track featuring an investor panel and Cocktail Showdown pitch competition, and a welcome reception for all attendees. Throughout the three days of content, more than 30 expert speakers will touch on topics like how investors choose brands for their portfolio, opportunities for beverage brands in 2023, scaling in brick and mortar, and more.

Plus, we just announced that a very important (and very secret) special guest will be joining BevNET Live next week. While we can’t tell you who it is, we can say that you won’t want to miss this one-time discussion. It will not be available for replay so make sure to catch it in person!

Register today to make sure you’re not missing out on important conversations and industry partnerships.

About BevNET Live

For more than a decade, the CPG industry has turned to BevNET Live to discover the latest trends and network with the beverage community. Our signature two-day event for the beverage industry brings together thought leaders, trailblazers, and the next generation of brand founders to help beverage industry professionals thrive. On December 5th and 6th, the beverage industry will gather in-person at the Santa Monica Beach Hotel to learn and take action.