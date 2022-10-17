BevNET Live Winter 2022: The Gospel of Gross Margin, with Dry Soda CEO Sharelle Klaus

Concerns about capital access are growing in the CPG world and many beverage companies are finding that investments, even when they do happen, are coming in at lower multiples of revenue and for lower amounts. Investors are less ready to have their dollars fuel brands that are burning cash inefficiently.

So how can entrepreneurs strengthen their businesses and, coincidentally, strengthen their hands for when it’s time to seek more funding? Sharelle Klaus, who has run Dry Soda for nearly two decades, will discuss one method when she leads the BevNET Live audience on a relentless search for gross margin through cost control and smart spending. Klaus recently took a microscope to her costs and determined the path forward for Dry that involves maximizing gross margin on a unit basis — one that required her to change the philosophy of her team, change the way she approaches her product portfolio, but also put her on a path to profitability and efficiency. During her talk at BevNET Live, she’ll distill years of earned wisdom from running Dry from both fast-growth and capital efficient approaches, and give the keys to maintaining gross margin goals that can sustain a business in all kinds of investment environments, putting control back in the founder’s hands.

About Sharelle Klaus

As the visionary behind DRY, Sharelle Klaus has always had a passion for the culinary world and celebrating each part of a meal – including the beverages. After having four children and not being able to enjoy wine or cocktails with her meals, Klaus recognized the need for a refreshing, elevated, non-alcoholic option in the market that was worthy of pairing with a great meal. In 2005, Klaus crafted the first batches of DRY Soda in her home kitchen and officially launched DRY. For the last 17 years, Klaus has made it her mission to establish a culture of social drinking for everyone.

Klaus brings nearly three decades of entrepreneurial, financial, and technology industry experience to her role as CEO at DRY. As an advocate for advancing the sober curious movement, she also spearheaded DRY’s investment stake in Austin-based sober bar, Sans Bar, and co-authored a, “The Guide to Zero-Proof Cocktails,” in November 2020.

Prior to founding DRY, Klaus worked as a consultant for Infrastructure Management Group and Price Waterhouse. She also served as president of the Forum for Women Entrepreneurs, where she drove strategic development of programs, events and fundraising for the organization’s 250+ Seattle-area members. Klaus has been featured in numerous publications including Huffpost, Forbes, Wall Street Journal, Bon Appetit, and Imbibe, as well as has spoken at various beverage industry events, including BevNET Live and Lo and No Beverage Summit. She was also honored by Seattle Business Magazine as one of its 2018 CEOs of the year. Sharelle is a mother of four and currently lives and works from the road in a converted SUV camper.