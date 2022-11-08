BevNET Live Winter 2022: Turning Up the Volume with Heather Howitt

Brands tightening their belts in the face of a slowing investment market might turn to gross margin optimization as a strategy for survival, or they might think about what they can do by dialing in and gradually turning up the volume.

But if they seek to play the volume game, they should be aware: it’s hard to chase operational efficiencies, especially while you’re small. At BevNET Live on December 5 + 6, Heather Howitt, the founder of both Oregon Chai and Thaiwalla, will offer thoughts on ways that entrepreneurial beverage brands can use operations and volume expansion as another strategy for companies that are looking to approach profitability. Beware, though: in a financial climate that increasingly rewards self-sufficient companies, it’s clear that the first few years are a tough slog. Brands need to be able to spend more time in development, less time in live tinkering, and work on establishing mutually beneficial partnerships with suppliers and service providers before the scale transformation can take place.

But Howitt, a career entrepreneur, will mine her past to show brands the way to position themselves for lower input costs and economies of scale earlier in their development. Having grown brands, advised other founders, and worked as an investor since the acquisition of Oregon Chai in 2004, Howitt brings extensive experience and the perspective of a serial entrepreneur to the discussion.

Howitt’s talk on an input-based approach will pair with another presentation, Sharelle Klaus’ “Gospel of Gross Margin”, to give BevNET Live entrepreneurs a pair of playbooks that can allow them to thrive at times of little investment, making them stronger when the market returns.

Register for BevNET Live >>

About Heather Howitt

As a serial entrepreneur, Heather is well-established in the tea concentrate category and has years of experience managing and growing teams into successful businesses. She has strong knowledge from research and development, brewing, and co packing to the supply chain, distributors and retailers.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.