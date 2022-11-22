BevNET Live Winter 2022: Wellness and Self Care, For Brands, Consumers, and Founders

We’re adding a special segment to BevNET Live that entrepreneurs and brand builders won’t want to miss: Quentin Vennie, an author, activist and the founder of Equitea – and another very important, very secret special guest – will take the stage for a discussion on Self-Care as a marketing device and as a tool for survival.

The discussion will explore the ways that Self-Care is a part of the entrepreneurial environment – both as a core tenet for many brands, as well as a practice that can benefit entrepreneurs themselves. They will offer their understanding of wellness consumers and thoughts on ways that brands can work to connect with them, and also methods that founders can employ to approach the uncertainty and stress of the entrepreneurial world.

Because of the high-profile nature of the guest speaker – you’ll be surprised and delighted by what they have to share – this talk will be one of those rarities in the BevNET Live world: we’re only going to show it once, simultaneously on stage and on the Livestream, and then it’s getting locked away for good. So make sure you’re there to check it out at 10 a.m. PST!

Note the adjusted agenda here.

About Quentin Vennie

Co-Founder & CEO of The Equitea Co., Quentin Vennie is a celebrated wellness expert, international keynote speaker, advocate for mental health and author of the bestselling memoir, Strong In The Broken Places. Quentin has been recognized as one of Black Enterprise magazine’s 100 Modern Men of Distinction and by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, for his work in mental health and addiction recovery. He also appeared as the wellness keynote speaker for Colin Kaepernick’s “Know My Rights” Camp in Quentin’s hometown of Baltimore, MD.

Quentin serves on the advisory board for the Partnering for Student Wellness program, a mental health research study conducted by The University of Maryland and the University of South Carolina and has also served on the advisory council for Lineage Project, a non-profit that teaches trauma-informed mindfulness practices to youth in New York City.

Through his work with Equitea, Quentin is bringing his years of experience in wellness and mental health to the beverage industry, intersecting his love and passion for tea with his desire to increase equity in wellness and destigmatize mental health, one sip at a time

About Super Special Guest Speaker

Nice try.

About BevNET Live

For more than a decade, the CPG industry has turned to BevNET Live to discover the latest trends and network with the beverage community. Our signature two-day event for the beverage industry brings together thought leaders, trailblazers, and the next generation of brand founders to help beverage industry professionals thrive. On December 5th and 6th, the beverage industry will gather in-person at the Santa Monica Beach Hotel to learn and take action.