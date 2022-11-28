Cocktail Showdown 3: Meet The Players

It’s time to reveal the players for BevNET’s Cocktail Showdown 3, a pitch competition that will showcase nine of the most innovative and disruptive brands in the rapidly emerging category of spirit-based ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour cocktails.

The competition will be hosted live and in-person in Santa Monica, Calif. It will also be available on both BevNET.com and Brewbound.com via a free livestream, and available to view on BevNET’s social platforms, reaching thousands of food industry retailers, investors, suppliers, service providers and fellow brands watching online.

BevNET’s Cocktail Showdown 3 will be broadcast on Dec. 4 from 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM PT. The winning brand will be announced at 5:15 PM PT. The victor will then join the competition host, Ray Latif, the editor and producer of BevNET’s Taste Radio podcast, for a live interview.

Let’s meet the players.

Cocktail Showdown 3 contestants:

Robin Road Cocktails

Jivati

Curation Beverage Company

VING Vodka

Howie’s Spiked

Beauty Booze

Velvet Llama

Spirited Hive

Togronis

With decades of experience in brand building, retailing, investing, distribution and marketing, the judges for BevNET’s Cocktail Showdown will offer participants and livestream viewers valuable insights into what it takes to build and scale a successful cocktail brand. The judges will respond to both pitch and product, which they will have sampled prior to the competition. Following the pitches, the judges will deliberate and choose a winner.

Cocktail Showdown 3 Judges:

Brandy Rand, Chief Strategy Officer, IWSR

Nick Papanicolaou, Founder, No Sleep Beverage

Wootak Kim, Founder/CEO, BarChemistry

The champion will take home an engraved trophy and the grand prize – an advertising package valued at $10,000.

Questions about the Cocktail Showdown can be directed to our Brand Specialist team.

Add a calendar reminder to tune in on Dec. 4 at 3:30 PM PT.