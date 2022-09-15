New Beverage Showdown 24 at BevNET Live: Discover New Innovative Beverage Products

The leading pitch competition for the beverage industry takes place in Santa Monica on December 5 + 6! The 24th edition of the New Beverage Showdown returns to BevNET Live Winter 2022 to showcase some of the newest innovations in the beverage world.

The New Beverage Showdown allows the entrepreneurs leading startup beverage brands to compete for attention and prizes. The competition kicks off on Day 1 of BevNET Live with 12 semifinalists giving rapid fire, two-minute pitches to a panel of expert judges. 6 brands will advance to the final round, taking place on Day 2. After each brand gives their last 5-minute pitch, the judges will decide who takes home the winning title and an advertising package valued at $10,000. Past judges have included executives from KeHE Distributors, Verlinvest, Whole Foods, Kroger, Albertsons, ACG, First Beverage Group, AccelFoods, and Powerplant Ventures.

The audience at the two-day conference and on the bevnet.com livestream includes thousands of investors, retailers, suppliers, service providers, and fellow brands tuning in to see what’s next in the beverage business. Past winners include brands such as Hiyo, Agua Bonita, Corsa, Health-Ade Kombucha, Cann, Rise Brewing Co., MALK, and Hoplark HopTea. Check out last year’s competition to see what it takes to win.

In addition to enjoying a heightened profile during the event, New Beverage Showdown participants have the opportunity to network with retailers, investors, and other industry experts. As BevNET Live rolls on, brand leaders can move past introductions to ask questions, find solutions, and discuss partnerships with industry leaders.

Applications are being accepted through Friday, October 28, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET. There is no cost to participate aside from conference registration.

Details on the competition format and selection process can be found on the event website.

BevNET Live Winter 2022 takes place on December 5 + 6 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, CA. Right now you can take advantage of early registration pricing.

For questions about the New Beverage Showdown or BevNET Live conference, please contact Jon Landis, our Brand Relations Manager. Competition sponsorship opportunities are available for companies seeking additional industry exposure.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers, and investors to connect and discuss what’s next for the industry. With top-notch speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.