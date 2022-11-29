New Beverage Showdown 24: Meet the Semifinalists and Judges

It’s time to reveal the semifinalists and judges for the 24th edition of BevNET’s signature brand competition, the New Beverage Showdown.

The New Beverage Showdown, sponsored by Venturing & Emerging Brands (VEB), an operating unit of the Coca-Cola Co., is an integral piece of BevNET Live and the beverage industry’s leading pitch competition. It showcases the innovative and promising up-and-coming beverage brands and provides case studies for attendees to learn from and spark new ideas.

Twelve emerging beverage businesses will step into the spotlight for the semifinal round of the New Beverage Showdown, which is scheduled to take place from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Monday, Dec. 5th. The entrepreneurs will share their business strategies and sample their products with a panel of expert judges for immediate feedback and commentary. A group of six finalists will then be announced at 12:15 PM. The final presentations will take place the following day, Tuesday, Dec. 6th, and a new group of judges will pick the winner at the end of the day.

Now, let’s meet the players:

New Beverage Showdown 24 Semifinalists:

SANS

Bonbuz

ApeBeverages

TildenCocktails

Volay

EriTea

RunningLights

MelaWater

Artizn

SeoulJuice

PlantsbyPeople

PinkCloudBeverages

With decades of experience in brand building, retailing, investing, distribution and marketing, the judges for New Beverage Showdown 24 will offer participants and attendees valuable insights into what makes for a successful beverage brand.

Semifinal Round Judges:

Mike Schneider, CMO, BevNET

Matt Hughes, V.P. Emerging Brands — New Revenue Streams, The Coca-Cola Co.

Ken Sadowsky, Sr. Advisor, Verlinvest

Jamie Danek, Co-Founder, Humm Kombucha

Final Round Judges:

John Craven, Founder/CEO, BevNET

Dan White, Chief – New Revenue Streams, The Coca-Cola Co.

Cassie Finley, Director Of Merchandising, Kroger

Charles Casano, Co-Founder/CEO, Hi-Touch Distribution

It’s not all up to the judges. BevNET Live attendees and live stream viewers can cast their vote, which is weighted by attendance. The brand chosen by attendees during the semifinal round receives a guaranteed seat in the finals and the tally will be utilized to assist judges in their decision-making.

In addition to being the star of the show, the winner of New Beverage Showdown 24 will be awarded a $10,000 awareness-building advertising package. Past victors include Hoplark Hop Tea, Health-Ade, MALK, Rise Brewing Co. and CANN.

Watch the competition and meet the players at BevNET Live. 650+ beverage professionals are already registered and limited seats are available with only a few days left to register.

