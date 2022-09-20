RTD Spirits at BevNET Live: BevNET’s Cocktail Showdown + Spirits Entrepreneurial Track in Santa Monica

BevNET’s Cocktail Showdown is back! The competition will take place live and in-person on Sunday, Dec. 4 – just one day prior to BevNET Live Winter 2022 in Santa Monica, California.

BevNET’s Cocktail Showdown offers a chance to hear from innovative entrepreneurs behind up-and-coming ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour cocktail brands. Participants have the opportunity to pitch their brand in front of our live audience as well as the retailers, investors, suppliers, service providers, and fellow brands tuning into the livestream on BevNET.com, Brewbound.com and across all social platforms.

The Cocktail Showdown allows brand founders the opportunity to introduce their brand to the industry and establish a network of allies and advocates for future partnerships. The champion will take home the winning title as well as an advertising package on BevNET.com and Brewbound.com, valued at $10,000. Check out last year’s competition to see what it takes to win.

This time around, the Cocktail Showdown will be part of a bigger spirits entrepreneurship track within BevNET Live. In addition to the pitch competition, RTD cocktail brands will have the opportunity to hear from an investor panel that will explore the appetite for investment in the spirits category, specifically within RTD cocktails. During BevNET Live Monday morning, the conversations continue with spirits-specific presentations and breakouts.

All BevNET Live attendees will have access to RTD spirits track on Sunday, December 4 and Monday, December 5.

Questions about BevNET’s Cocktail Showdown or the BevNET Live conference can be directed to Jon Landis. Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies seeking additional industry exposure.

About BevNET Live

BevNET is a strategic two-day conference just for the beverage industry. BevNET Live Winter 2022 takes place on December 5th and 6th at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, California. Join founders, top-level executives, investors, and experts for networking opportunities, an all-star speaker lineup, and impactful industry insights. Take advantage of early registration pricing through October 21st.