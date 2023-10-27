BevNET Live Winter 2023: Build Revenue Through Portfolio Innovation, with Harmless Harvest CEO

Even when you’ve got the hot hand with a beverage, there are tough decisions. Do you stay with the product that is generating revenue, or diversify the portfolio to broaden the brand? It’s the kind of existential question that has been known to confound even the strongest strategist – at times, even if the decision to diversify is the right one, the actual products that come out of the process can distract and detract from the core business.

At Harmless Harvest, however, that diversification was part of the core mission for CEO Ben Mand, who came to the helm knowing that extending the portfolio would allow for more use of the products in the company’s supply chain, as well as the opportunity to create profitability. By many measures, he has succeeded: the brand’s non-coconut water portfolio is now a significant portion of its annual revenue and the company’s business has doubled.

Mand will speak at BevNET Live Winter 2023 to give attendees an outline of the decision making process around portfolio expansion, as well as guidelines and tactics that can lead to successful innovation around core products. An innovator and cultural leader, Mand will explain the ways that beverage companies can best time iteration for success when they broaden their product horizons.

Register for BevNET Live Winter 2023 >>

BevNET Live Winter 2023 is being held from Dec. 3-5 at the Marriott in Marina del Rey, California. It features the New Beverage Showdown, illuminating content presentations, a Beverage School for new entrepreneurs and a special focus on spirits taking place on Sunday, Dec. 3.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and the New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.