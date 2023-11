BevNET Live Winter 2023 Cocktail Showdown: Meet the Finalists

It’s time to reveal the finalists for BevNET’s Cocktail Showdown, our business pitch competition for RTD cocktail brands taking place during BevNET Live Winter 2023 in Marina del Rey, CA.

Designed to support and showcase new products and promising founders, the BevNET Cocktail Showdown focuses on the innovators and entrepreneurs designing the products of tomorrow. The competition provides a platform for the hottest new RTD cocktail brands to gain awareness amongst the industry.

On Sunday, December 3, a panel of expert judges will offer participants and attendees valuable insights on what makes for a successful RTD cocktail brand. They’ll evaluate the emerging brands, business plans and innovative products presented by our contestants, which include:

Entrepreneurs representing these early-stage RTD cocktail brands will have the opportunity to present their business plans and products to a panel of expert judges and win a $10,000 prize package:

Be in the room to witness the most promising new brands on the market and then sample the products and meet the founders.

The Cocktail Showdown is part of a larger RTD spirits entrepreneurial track at BevNET Live. Just before the competition, we’ll host an investor panel to explore the appetite for investment in the spirits category, specifically within RTD cocktails. The conversations will continue on Monday with a spirits-focused presentation and breakout session.

If you want to dive even deeper into the world of beverage-alcohol, stick around after BevNET Live and join us for Brewbound Live on December 6 + 7.

