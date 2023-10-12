BevNET Live Winter 2023: Exploring The Fluid Relationship Between KeHE and Beverage Brands

The big national natural distributors, KeHE and UNFI, have faced mixed reviews when it comes to their ability to help emerging beverage brands develop and to track their growth. But at the same time, they create incredibly wide-ranging opportunities for those brands to reach new retailers and consumers.

BevNET Live Winter 2023 will feature a discussion with top KeHE retail executives around that ongoing tension – and the ways distributors and brands can work to resolve them when SVP of Merchandising Katie Paul and Tim Dornfeld, director of category management join the event, which takes place at the Marriott Marina del Rey on Dec. 4 and 5.

The two executives bring wide-ranging distribution experience, including expertise in the beverage category, to the stage, as well as an understanding that the distributor/supplier relationship is at a fluid point. With KeHE now under new leadership, the company has begun to look internally at the ways it communicates with and creates programs for brands and is looking to better understand where there are breakdowns on the brand marketing journey; at the same time, they bring deep industry knowledge regarding the strengths and weaknesses of emerging beverage brands and the product and business attributes required to survive in a competitive marketplace.

Attendees of BevNET Live will have the opportunity to join the discussion – submitting questions ahead of time and during the talk – as entrepreneurs and this key distributor consider the strengths and weaknesses of their ongoing relationship.

About BevNET Live

